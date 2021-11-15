Parents losing trust with Ontario government as autism program waiting list grows

After three different ministers and more than three years of delays, some parents of children with autism in Ontario say they've lost trust in the provincial government to deliver a long-awaited program to support their kids.

Since scrapping the former Ontario Autism Program in 2019, the number of children registered and waiting to enrol in the new program to receive essential "core services," like applied behavioural therapy and speech language pathology, has grown to more than 50,000, according to the provincial govenrment's own figures.

So far, only 600 children have been invited to participate in the needs-based program.

"I don't think this government's going to make good on their promises. They've missed every single self-imposed deadline and every single self-imposed target. Every single one," said Alina Cameron, the vice-president of research and the northern representative on the Ontario Autism Coalition from Thunder Bay, Ont.

While many families received interim funding during the pandemic — $20,000 for children five and younger, $5,000 for children aged six to 17 — for most, that money has long run out, Cameron said.

That's the case for her family. Cameron's daughter Fiona turns seven in December, and has already been on the waiting list for the Ontario autism program for four years.

Fiona Cameron has been on the waitlist to get into the Ontario autism program for four years already. She's only seven, and her mom Alina says she still has no idea when Fiona will get the consistent, funded therapy that she needs. (Submitted by Alina Cameron)

Cameron said her family accessed the one-time interim funding last year at the outset of the pandemic, and received $20,000 because Fiona was under six. They received a $5,000 top-up a year later, after her sixth birthday.

That's a far cry from the $90,000 that makes up the total annual bill for Fiona's behavioural therapy. Cameron said her family pays for as much as they can out-of-pocket, because the therapy is essential.

"Without it, she can't learn not to run into the street. She can't learn what is dangerous and what isn't," Cameron said. "This opens doors to everything in her life. It's critical."

Issues for northern families remain unaddressed

Not only are families scraping by to get their children as many supports as they can, Cameron says families in northern Ontario are facing additional barriers to get the care they need.

For one, families living in rural areas have to drive long distances just to access care.

Adrianna Atkins said she spent a lot of the pandemic at home in Manitouwadge, Ont., about 400 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, with her six-year-old son Marshall.

Marshall Atkins is obsessed with the solar system, and dressed up as an astronaut for Halloween this year, his mom Adrianna said. (Submitted by Adrianna Atkins)

"He's obsessed right now with the solar system. He has this little whiteboard with markers and he'll write all the planets in order and in the colours that they are," she said.

Marshall requires intensive behavioural therapy, which Atkins said she can only get in Thunder Bay.

But the government didn't provide any additional funding for travel, forcing parents to use some of the interim funding for other expenses, she said.

As a single mom living on the Ontario disability support program, Atkins had no choice but to use some of that money on travel.

"Those types of decisions really weigh on you as a mom. You don't know if you're doing the right thing, and you have no one to turn to for advice."

Within five months, all of the $20,000 was spent.

Now, her son Marshall is going on more than a year without services. A year of critical development for the six-year-old.

"Everything that he learned last year is basically gone down the drain, because there has been no maintenance, no checkups, no follow through," Atkins said.

Stressed out and burnt out, Atkins said she had to be hospitalized at one point during the pandemic because her mental health had deteriorated.

"There's no light at the end of the tunnel."

Limited professional capacity in northern Ontario

Another issue that families in northern Ontario face is difficulty recruiting and retaining professionals. Anne Antenucci said the problem has become worse under Premier Doug Ford's government.

Antenucci's son Nathan is one of the dwindling number of kids in the province that have regular access to services, because he was enrolled in the previous Ontario autism program ushered in by the former Liberal government under Kathleen Wynne.

But since the Ford government announced it was scrapping the old system three years ago, Nathan has seen five different therapists for applied behavioural therapy.

Anne Antenucci says her son Nathan (pictured) has seen five different therapists in three years because there is an issue of attracting and retaining professional staff in northern Ontario. (Submitted by Anne Antenucci)

The problem, Antenucci told CBC News, is that the family's contract to receive services has to be renewed every few months.

"We are constantly in a state of limbo," Antenucci said. "Routine is so important, but every couple months, our son is sent into a tailspin — which means the family is sent into a tailspin — as we readjust to a new therapist."

The family also doesn't know at what point they'll be forced to switch from the old program to the province's newer direct-funding program.

"You're constantly looking over your shoulder wondering what's going to happen next. That's no way for anybody to live, especially these kids."

Not only do the families need certainty and stability, but to build capacity in northern Ontario, service providers also need a sustainable plan, explained Sherry Fournier.

Fournier is the executive director at Child and Community Resources, an organization that has been working to improve capacity in the region.

With the province's new program being slowly rolled out, service providers aren't confident they will be able to employ professionals for a long enough time. While everyone knows there's a need for services, Fournier said, no one knows when families will have the funding to actually pay for that support.

Sherry Fournier is the executive director of Child and Community Resources, based in Sudbury. (Twitter)

"Until the program is fully implemented … it will be very difficult for providers, especially in small communities, to be there with a strong workforce," she added.

Merrilee Fullerton, a spokesperson with the office of Minister for Children, Community and Social Services said in a statment, that the governmnet has announced $1.375 million to help build capacity in northern Ontario.

But Fournier says the money is spread over two years and a very large geographical area.

"It helps, but that's not quite enough."

Families to meet with Minister Fullerton

A number of families have been invited to a meeting with Minister Fullerton on Nov. 23 to share their stories and concerns with the much delayed roll-out of the new autism program.

Alina Cameron has been invited to those meetings, but says she isn't very hopeful. She's been telling the government what northern Ontario families need for years without urgent action to support them.

"This is an extremely time sensitive file. We're talking about children with developmental windows, and if you miss a few years, that's going to make a large difference in a child's developmental trajectory."