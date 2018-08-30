Fire hazard remains high as fire ban lifts after "less active" days, says MNRF

With two more months until the forest fire season officially ends in northwestern Ontario, the Ministry's fire information officer Jonathan Scott said the last few days have been "less active."

A total of five new forest fires were reported on Wednesday "with three in Sioux Lookout and one each in Red Lake and Thunder Bay."

"They were predominately 0.1 hectares in size," Scott explained, "one was being observed in Sioux Lookout, the other three are out and then there's one that's classified as not under control."

The restricted fire ban in the region was lifted on Wednesday, however the high fire hazard in the southwestern portion of the area still remains the same.

Currently there are 49 active fires in the region with 47 of them either being held, under control or being observed.

More rain is expected this week, Scott said, which should "lower the hazard."

The forest fire season officially ends on October 31.