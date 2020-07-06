Man dead after ATV breaks through ice on northwestern Ontario lake

One man is dead after an ATV crashed through the ice on a northwestern Ontario lake, OPP said.

Rainy River OPP said they were notified of the incident, which occurred on Lake Despair, shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.

The ATV's operator had been located by members of the public, and the body was recovered by members of the OPP's emergency response team.

A postmortem examination has been ordered by the coroner.

No further details have yet been provided.