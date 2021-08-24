Police investigate fatal all-terrain vehicle crash in Ginoogaming First Nation

The Anishinabek Police Service is investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash in Ginoogaming First Nation that left one person dead.

Police said the crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday on Catlonite Road.

Investigation revealed an ATV was travelling southbound on the road when it left the roadway and rolled over. The driver sustained a serious head injury and died while being transported to hospital in Greenstone.

The driver has not been identified and no further details have been provided.

Police said the road was closed during the investigation, but has since been reopened.