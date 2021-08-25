The victim in a fatal all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in Ginoogaming First Nation earlier this week was a 14-year-old girl from Longlac, the Anishinabek Police Service said.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon. An ATV travelling southbound on Catlonite Road left the roadway and rolled over.

Police said the driver sustained a serious head injury and died while being transported to hospital.

Police said Wednesday the deceased's name will not be released at the request of her family.