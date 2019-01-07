58-year-old man charged after alleged attempted mugging in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 58-year-old man has been charged with assault and uttering threats after reports of an attempted mugging late Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Fort William Road, on the city's south side.

According to a written statement Monday from the Thunder Bay Police Service, the victim was asked for money and his mobile phone, but when he refused he was reportedly threatened and assaulted.

Police stated in the release that officers found a man "matching the description of the suspect and made an arrest within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene."

A 58-year-old man has been charged with assault with the intent to steal, uttering threats, and non-compliance with a probation order.

He appeared in court Monday morning and was remanded into custody with a future court date.

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.