Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., investigate attempted bakery robbery

Thunder Bay police are seeking the public's help as they work to identify a man who attempted to rob a north-side bakery last week.

Police said officers were called to Donato's Bakery on Court Street just before 10 p.m. on March 14 with reports of a robbery.

Responding officers learned a male had entered the business and unsuccessfully attempted to get into the cash register. When approached by staff, the suspect threatened them with a weapon and fled.

He was last seen running westbound in the laneway on the south side of Bay Street, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s. He's between five foot ten and six feet tall with a very thin build, and was wearing an all-black outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.