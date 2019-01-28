Thunder Bay man charged with attempted murder due back in court Thursday

A 42-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged with attempted murder over an incident in nearby Conmee Township on Friday is due back in court on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers and paramedics were dispatched to a residence on Holland Road with reports of a family dispute and assault at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police located the victim of the assault with family members. The victim was taken to hospital with what police said were serious injuries.

Police found the accused at the home. OPP said he refused to cooperate, and barricaded himself inside the residence.

Two OPP negotiators were engaged and talked with the accused for a little over an hour, with the stand-off ending peacefully when the accused surrendered at about 7:20 p.m., police said.

The accused was treated for minor injuries, and was charged with attempted murder, mischief over $5,000, aggravated assault, and assault.