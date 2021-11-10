Woman charged with attempted murder for October shooting incident

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting last month.

In a Wednesday news release, the Thunder Bay Police Service said an arrest has been made more than a month after a man suffered serious injuries from the incident, which happened in early October.

Officers had been called to a residential address on the 200 block of Cumming Street on the morning of Oct. 4. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The police service's major crimes unit became involved in the investigation.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm, two counts of forcible confinement, and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

She appeared in bail court on Wednesday and remains in custody.