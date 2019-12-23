Man charged with attempted murder after weekend incident at Thunder Bay pet store

A 25-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after a weekend incident at a Thunder Bay pet store.

Thunder Bay police were called to the store on the 300 block of Queen Street after receiving reports of gunshots shortly before noon on Saturday.

Responding officers found a 33-year-old man injured at the corner of High and Queen streets.

The victim was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where they are being treated for serious injuries.

The police investigation resulted in the arrest of Jonah Lawson Yellowhead, who is charged with attempted murder using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless use of a firearm and non-compliance with a probation order.

Yellowhead appeared in court on Sunday and is due back on Tuesday.

Police said the accused and the victim are known to each other.