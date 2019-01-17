Attempted murder charge laid after man hit by car in Walmart parking lot in Thunder Bay

A 35-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly striking another man with his car in a Walmart parking lot on the city's south side on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Arthur Street store, just before 11 p.m. on January 16, Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release Thursday..

The victim, who remains in hospital, appeared to have severe injuries, police said.

According to TBPS, officers quickly located the vehicle involved, and identified and arrested the accused, who was still at the scene.

Police stated that an investigation revealed the 35-year-old man "had struck the victim with his sedan."

The accused and the victim did not know each other, police said.

The man was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and causing bodily harm with a vehicle.

Police said he appeared in court Thursday morning and was remanded into custody.

He is expected to return to court on January 21, 2019.