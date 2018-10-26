2 ATMs stolen in separate incidents, Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigating

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating after two ATMs were stolen in separate incidents in October on the city's north side.

The first theft occurred Oct. 10. Police responded to an alarm at the High Variety convenience store on High Street North at about 4:30 a.m., and found the business had been broken into and an ATM taken.

The second incident occurred on Oct. 25. Police were dispatched to the Italian Cultural Centre on Algoma Street South just before 5:30 a.m. with reports of a suspicious noise.

When officers arrive, they discovered that someone had entered the building, and taken an ATM.

