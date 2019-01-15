Three men charged after attempting to steal money from ATM in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., say three men have been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to rob an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at the Royal Bank of Canada on the city's south side early Tuesday morning.

Police said when they arrived to the Royal Bank on Arthur Street East just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, they observed a suspect damaging a bank's drive-thru ATM.

Three suspects attempted to flee the area when police arrived, but all were arrested within minutes following a foot pursuit.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, the three suspects caused significant damage to the front and inside of the drive-thru ATM in an attempt to steal the money stored within.

Police said three men — an 18 year old, 22 year old and a youth — from Thunder Bay were arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 and attempted theft.

The youth and the 18-year-old were both released with a future court date.

The 22-year-old suspect is being held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.