Imagine watching the classic 1975 movie Jaws while floating on water. That's exactly what residents in Atikokan, Ont., will have a chance to do on Friday at the town's swimming pool.

"Drawing people to the swimming pool requires some innovation in order to maintain programming and have the facility here for years to come," the town's community services manager, Tom Hainey said, adding that the community's population has decreased from 7,500 to the "low 3,000s."

"So the intent is, how do we bring people who normally might not come to the swimming pool, to the swimming pool. And the thought occurred to me, 'why not try a movie inside the pool.'"

He said for just $10, floating chairs will be provided to participants and popcorn and drinks will also be available for purchase during intermission.

"We picked Jaws because of the water component," Hainey explained. "However, depending on the success of this, we'll continue to do it."

The first movie-screening at the swimming pool on May 3 is for residents 18 and older, but Hainey said they will also be playing some family-friendly movies as well if this first dive-in movie event turns out to be a success.

"We'll have the pool sectioned off ... and the chairs will be in the shallow end. So you really don't have to be a swimmer to enjoy it," he said.

A small promotional video of the various programs offered at the pool will also be shown before the movie is played, he said, in order to attract more visitors to the pool for the rest of the year.

"[The pool] is still well attended, but our population isn't growing and we need to have our facility used more," Hainey said. "So we have two strategies: one is to have innovative programming for locals and two is to promote the facilities in the region."

The "rates are very low."

Hainey said people can call the Atikokan municipal offices to purchase a ticket.