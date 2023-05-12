Atikokan, Ont., declares state of emergency following culvert failure
A state of emergency has been declared in Atikokan following the failure of a culvert on a major roadway that's also led to a boil-water advisory in the northwestern Ontario town.
15-metre section of Mercury Avenue washed out, boil-water advisory issued
The culvert failure led to a 15-metre section of Mercury Avenue being washed out, the town said in a news release late Thursday afternoon.
The washout also disrupted a water main that runs along Mercury Avenue, which has led to a drop in water pressure across the town. A boil-water advisory has also been issued.
"I did not take the decision to declare a state of emergency lightly, and after considerable deliberation with our Municipal Emergency Control Group, it became obvious that this is the correct decision," Atikokan Mayor Rob Ferguson said in a statement.