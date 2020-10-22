The ground has been broken on a new $14 million seniors living complex in Atikokan.

The northwestern Ontario town marked the ceremonial beginning of the Aspen Senior Living facility on Thursday.

The 38-unit project is being led by Community Living Atikokan with funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The facility, which is described as being a fully-accessible community hub for seniors, would include space for recreation, social programming, a community kitchen and lounge, as well as a treatment room for visiting physicians and health practitioners.

"Having an adequate, modern, well-equipped seniors living complex in Atikokan has been something we've wanted for probably the last 10 years," Atikokan mayor Dennis Brown said.

A capital fundraising campaign with a $200,000 target has also been launched, with donations of $10,000 each from Ontario Power Generation and Resolute Forest Products sawmill employees, as well as $5,000 from M&C Motors.

An artistic rendering of the 38-unit Aspen Court Senior Living development in Atikokan, which had a groundbreaking on Thursday. (Supplied/Firedog Communications)

Brown said the community has a few places for seniors to live, but not enough to accommodate the growing population.

"Many of our seniors have had to leave Atikokan and go live in Thunder Bay, or elsewhere," Brown said. "This is certainly going to make a difference."

Jim Turner, the chief executive officer of Community Living Atikokan and the chair of the capital fundraising committee, said it's estimated that seniors who can now move back to Atikokan, because of the new living space, will make up 15 per cent of people living in the housing complex.