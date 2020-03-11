Atikokan RIDE check leads to large cannabis bust by OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from the Rainy River District Detachment seized nearly 50 pounds of cannabis after conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on Highway 11 at the junction of the Nym Lake Road, Ont., on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Officers conducting the RIDE check stopped an out of province driver who "raised suspicion" on Sunday just after 3 p.m., OPP said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to police, an investigation of the vehicle led to the seizure of several thousand Canadian dollars as well as several thousand Euros, and nearly fifty pounds of cannabis.

Police said the street value of the seized cannabis is approximately $100,000. A small amount of cocaine was also discovered during the investigation.

OPP have charged a 41-year-old man from Fredericton, New Brunswick with multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, failure to comply with undertaking, and unauthorized possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Police also charged a 52-year-old man from Woodstock, New Brunswick in connection to the investigation. The accused faces numerous charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of a controlled substance,unauthorized possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Both of the accused appeared in court via telephone and have been remanded into custody until Thursday March 12, 2020 where they will appear in Fort Frances Provincial Court.