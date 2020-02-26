Skip to Main Content
Atikokan traffic stop leads OPP to narcotics linked to Thunder Bay overdoses
Thunder Bay

Ontario Provincial Police in Atikokan have charged a 39-year-old man with multiple drug related offences after conducting a traffic stop on Highway 11B.
Ontario Provincial Police charged a man with drug offences after searching his vehicle near Atikokan. The drugs are the same substances Thunder Bay police warned drug users about, as they have been known to cause overdoses. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

OPP said officers searched the vehicle after it was pulled over, and found crystal methamphetamine, "purple down", and evidence to support that the substances were being trafficked.

According to OPP, purple down is a highly potent narcotic combination and is believed to be linked to several overdose incidents in the Thunder Bay area.

Yesterday, the Thunder Bay Police Service issued a warning about the toxicity of narcotics circulating in Thunder Bay, adding that they are bracing for a spike of overdoses.

OPP charged the man from Atikokan with multiple drug related offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a judicial release order.

The 39-year-old will appear in Atikokan Provincial Court on June 17, 2020 to answer to the charges.

