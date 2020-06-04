Atikokan receives funding for mobile stage

The town of Atikokan, Ont. is looking forward to the arrival of a new piece of equipment that it hopes will elevate outdoor events.

It plans to acquire a custom-built mobile event stage, that should arrive in plenty of time for the 2021 summer event season.

"We're really excited about it. It's going to be a large, fully self-contained trailer that ultimately, when its deployed, will have a stage that's 32-feet by 12-feet, with proper electrical hookups, ventilation ... meeting all of the Ministry of Transportation standards," said Garry McKinnon, the executive director of the Atikokan Economic Development Corporation.

The trailer will meet the needs of a growing number of events in the region, he said, noting that it will be used for everything from concerts, to fishing tournaments, to events such as the town's long-running Atikokan Mudfling truck races.

McKinnon said one of the biggest perks of the new piece of equipment will be the ability to transport it to neighbouring communities. It can be towed by a heavy-duty pickup truck.

"We have a stage currently in Atikokan that's used exclusively for the [Atikokan Bass Classic] and it does the job very well, but it puts a lot of stress on the volunteers to set it up, and it's certainly not something that we can deploy into one of our First Nations or outside of one specific location," he said.

"So this is an asset that we can use anywhere within the community, but it's also very highway mobile. We can take it to Seine River, Lac La Croix, Upsala to use for events there as well."

The town's economic development corporation received $185,000 in funding from FedNor to cover the cost of the purchase. The funding was announced earlier this week, as part of a larger federal government announcement of funding for tourism-related projects across northern Ontario.