Atikokan man handed $880 fine at anti-lockdown demonstration

Police charged a 60-year-old man under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act at an anti-lockdown demonstration outside an Atikokan, Ont., arena last Sunday.

According to OPP, the offence comes with a fine of $880.

Members of the Atikokan detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the demonstration May 2, at 2:00 p.m.

Officers observed a male that was previously educated and warned for not abiding by the current Ontario stay at home order, OPP said in a written news release.

As a result, police charged the 60-year-old Atikokan man with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency, contrary to section 7.0.11(1) of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

"The OPP would like to remind everyone to take the public health measures seriously. The legislation is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public by mitigating risk of exposure," reads the release.

In an email statement to CBC News last week, OPP said a total of 54 charges under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act have been laid in the northwest region since the pandemic began last year.