Atikokan man charged after woman held against her will, assaulted

A 53-year-old Atikokan man faces charges after a woman was held against her will and assaulted last month in the northwestern Ontario town, say police.

Provincial police said an investigation was launched on Aug. 28 after the woman reported the incident, which occurred in late July.

In a release, police said the woman reported she was being given a noxious substance, held against her will and assaulted.

The accused was located and arrested later that day, and police searches of properties owned by him turned up numerous non-restricted, restricted and prohibited firearms.

The man has been charged with careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon, transferring a prohibited or restricted firearm without authority, forcible confinement, and administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.