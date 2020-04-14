Northwestern Health Unit confirms first case of COVID-19 in Atikokan

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 in Atikokan, Ontario.

"The case was a contact of someone who had tested positive outside of our region. The case was quarantining before symptoms developed and is now in self-isolation," read a statement posted to the NWHU Facebook page on Tuesday.

The public health agency said "thorough follow-up" was done with the individual and there have been no contacts in the region.

"Please assume COVID-19 is in your community and practice physical distancing, wash your hands often, and disinfect surfaces to protect yourself," the public health agency added.

This is the first confirmed case of the virus in the northwestern Ontario town, but the NWHU reported an additional 13 residents in the community are being tested for the virus.

The latest positive case brings the total to 11 in the NWHU catchment area; however one of the cases that was reported in the NWHU area has a primary residence in southern Ontario and has not been in the NWHU region since contracting the virus while travelling internationally.​​

Fort Frances, Atitkokan, Rainy River, Sioux Lookout, have all had one confirmed case of the virus, while Red Lake has had two, and Dryden has had four.

Nine of the 11 positive cases are reported as 'resolved' by the province.

As of April 14, NWHU reports over 600 tests have been done in the region, and of the completed tests, 404 have come back negative while 204 are still pending.

The NWHU catchment area covers communities such as Kenora, Dryden, Atikokan, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, Rainy River, Emo, and Fort Frances.