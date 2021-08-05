OPP, coroner investigate fatal collision on Highway 622

Atikokan OPP and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 622 Wednesday night.

OPP said the crash occurred at about 7:25 p.m. about 3 kilometres north of the Atikokan detachment and involved a single vehicle.

The vehicle's sole occupant was killed in the crash. OPP have identified the deceased as Larry Wayne Gashinski, 72, of Atikokan.

A section of Highway 622 was closed for about six hours due to the investigation.

A postmortem on the deceased is scheduled to take place Thursday, OPP said.

No further details have been provided.