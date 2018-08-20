Ontario Provincial Police in Atikokan say a 31-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after reports of a possible drunk driver operating a riding lawnmower in the northwestern Ontario town on Wednesday.

According to a written release, officers located a male on O'Brien Street and, after speaking with the driver, arrested him at the scene.

Police said the driver was transported to the OPP detachment in Atikokan for breath tests and was subsequently charged with impaired driving offences.

He is expected to appear in court on May 29 to answer to the charges.