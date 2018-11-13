From doctor drought to a full house: How one small community overcame their physician shortage

After years of struggling to attract and retain doctors, the small town of Atikokan, Ont. is breathing a sigh of relief.

"Things are really looking up in our community," said Lisa Peterson, who is in charge of physician recruitment for the northwestern Ontario town.

"We've shifted gears. We're now looking at actually having more physicians than we have spots in our community."

The town expects to have a full complement of eight doctors by the new year, she said, and is expecting a ninth later in 2019.

That's a big change for a community that has long made do with a lower number of doctors, and has relied heavily on locums, she said.

However, the lessons learned during those struggles, have also helped the town to get where it is today.

Part of the key to the success the town is enjoying now is the fact that they've done everything they can to provide flexible schedules, that offer good work-life balance for doctors, Peterson said.

They learned how to do that the hard way.

"We were very locum dependant for probably four years. During that time we learned how to schedule lots of different doctors with varying schedules, and then we became good at that," Peterson said.

"It became evident that to get doctors to come here, that that was the key. And once we started doing that, it seemed we had more and more interest."

Now that more doctors have chosen the community, the work-life balance should improve even more, she said, hopefully making the community even more attractive for health care workers.

Adding to the town's good fortune, is the fact that two nurse practitioners have joined the community's family health team in the past year, she said.

Having a full complement of doctors will also allow physicians to focus on improvements in local health care. Doctors will now have time to focus on prevention and screening for healthy patients, Peterson explained, rather than simply trying to keep up with the demands of patients who need immediate care.

"It's going to make a huge difference for us."