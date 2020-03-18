Atikokan hospital monitoring two people for COVID-19
The Atikokan General Hospital said Wednesday it's monitoring two patients for possible COVID-19 infection.
The hospital made the announcement on its Facebook page, and said that public health officials are working to determine if the patients had contact with anyone else.
No further details were provided.
There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Fort Frances.
There have been no confirmed cases in Thunder Bay yet.