Director of public works charged in Atikokan, Ont., after extensive investigation

A high profile municipal official in Atikokan, Ont., faces a number of charges, involving town property.

OPP said 44-year-old Peter Burbeck faces charges of theft over $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime, possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000, as well as a number of firearms charges.

Burbeck is the director of public works in Atikokan, a community of 2,700.

The charges stem from an extensive investigation by the OPP, after a complaint from the Town of Atikokan. The property in question is related to the town.

Atikokan's CAO Jason Young declined to comment on the matter.

Burbeck will appear in court at the end of May.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.