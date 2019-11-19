OPP investigating Atikokan, Ont. break-ins

Ontario Provincial Police in Atikokan, Ont. have made an arrest after the town's Royal Canadian Legion branch was broken into earlier this month.

Police were notified of the break in on Nov. 3. The subsequent investigation, which involved a crime scene officer, resulted in evidence being sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

A suspect was arrested on Sunday and charged with break and enter with intent to commit a criminal offence.

The OPP are also investigating a break-in at the town's Northwestern Health Unit branch, after receiving a report of that incident on the morning of Nov. 13.