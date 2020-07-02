OPP respond to bomb threat at Atikokan municipal office

OPP continue to investigate a bomb threat at Atikokan's municipal office that occurred last week.

In a media release issued Wednesday, police said an unknown male joined a virtual meeting of Atikokan's council at about 10:30 a.m. June 25, and made a threat involving a bomb.

OPP conducted a threat assessment, and worked with the Town of Atikokan, as well as firefighters and paramedics, to maintain a safe perimeter as police conducted an investigation and ensured the building was secure.

OPP said the investigation is being done with help from the service's digital evidence unit.

No further details have yet been provided.