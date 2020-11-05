Man charged for assaulting Thunder Bay police officer while attempting to resist arrest

A 29-year-old Thunder Bay man faces multiple charges after an altercation at a north side hotel and attempting to resist arrest.

Thunder Bay police said they were called to a Dawson Road hotel just before 3 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a disturbance. Police said three people were involved in a fight inside the hotel, with one pulling the fire alarm after they left.

Officers found two of the people on a walking trail near the hotel. One of them attacked an officer, but was arrested after a brief struggle and with assistance from other officers.

The accused is charged with assault, assault to resist arrest and false alarm of a fire. He appeared in bail court later on Thursday and was released with a future appearance date.