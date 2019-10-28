Skip to Main Content
Youth charged in Thunder Bay assault
Thunder Bay

A 16-year-old girl has been charged over an assault that was captured on video and posted to social media.

A 16-year-old girl from Thunder Bay has been charged in connection with an assault that was captured on video, and circulated on social media. (Christina Jung / CBC)

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the Current River area. In the video, a youth is seen approaching the male victim, who was walking along, and striking him before fleeing on foot.

The video was captured by a witness, who is known to the accused. Police said the victim wasn't known to the accused, or any of the witnesses.

Police identified the accused and witnesses, and put out a call asking the victim to come forward.

The victim has been identified, and police formally charged the accused with assault on Tuesday.

She's scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

The name of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

