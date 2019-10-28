Youth charged in Thunder Bay assault

A 16-year-old girl has been charged over an assault in Thunder Bay that was captured on video and posted to social media.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the Current River area. In the video, a youth is seen approaching the male victim, who was walking along, and striking him before fleeing on foot.

The video was captured by a witness, who is known to the accused. Police said the victim wasn't known to the accused, or any of the witnesses.

Police identified the accused and witnesses, and put out a call asking the victim to come forward.

The victim has been identified, and police formally charged the accused with assault on Tuesday.

She's scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

The name of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.