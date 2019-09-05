Thunder Bay man charged over baseball bat assault, police say

A 22-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man is facing charges after another man was assaulted with a baseball bat early Thursday morning, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Limbrick Street just before 3:30 a.m., with reports of an unwanted male.

Police said the accused, who was known to the residents, arrived at the home uninvited, and refused to leave.

The accused then entered the residence and a confrontation between him and a male occupant ensued. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly took a baseball bat from inside the home and struck the occupant several times.

The accused then left the scene, police said.

Officers located the man and charged him with assault with a weapon and breach of probation. He's due in court on Thursday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.