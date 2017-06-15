Thunder Bay man faces charges after threatening another man with knife: police

A 32-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after another man was threatened with a weapon this week, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Heron Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday with reports of a man being threatened with a knife.

Responding officers learned the victim, who lives in the area, was driving into a laneway when he saw a suspicious male loitering. The victim told the other man he should leave if he doesn't live in the area.

The suspicious male then pulled out what appeared to be a knife, and threatened the victim. He then fled the area.

Officers weren't able to immediately locate the accused. However, investigation led to officers identifying him, and he was arrested early Friday morning without incident.

The accused has been charged with assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

He appeared in court Friday, and was released from custody pending a future court appearance.