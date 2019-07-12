Thunder Bay woman charged with assault with a weapon after incident at north-side pharmacy

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., woman is facing charges after an altercation at a north-side pharmacy on Thursday, police said.

Officers were called to a pharmacy in the 100 block of Cumberland Street North just after noon with reports of an assault with a knife in progress.

The accused had already fled the area, but investigating officers learned the male victim was waiting at the counter when approached by the accused.

She dug through the victim's backpack before presenting a knife. A struggle ensued, and a bystander and pharmacy staff intervened. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Officers located and arrested the accused on Tupper Street, between Cumberland and Court streets, just before 12:30 p.m.

Police said she's been charged with assault with a weapon. She appeared in court Friday and was remanded into custody.

Police said the accused and victim are known to each other.