OPP charge two men with assault in Ware Township

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two men have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after an incident that sent another man to hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police said at around 9:43 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16 officers responded to a report of an assault in Ware Township, just outside the northwestern Ontario city.

According to a written release from the OPP on Monday, a male victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by Superior North Emergency Medical Service.

Police said a 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old man from Thunder Bay have been charged with aggravated assault.

They appeared in court through video on Monday.