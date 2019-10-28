Weapons call leads to drug, assault charges against three people from Thunder Bay

Three people from Thunder Bay are facing charges following an assault involving a replica firearm on the city's south side.

Police said officers were called to a location in the 400 block of McKenzie Street just before 7 a.m. Monday with reports of a disturbance possibly involving a weapon.

Responding officers found an injured 18-year-old male.

An investigation revealed the injured male had been assaulted by an 18-year-old male and 17-year old female. During the altercation, the injured male drew a firearm and pointed it at the other male; the firearm was later determined to be a replica.

Police also found the injured male was in possession of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and items consistent with drug trafficking.

The injured male was charged with drug trafficking, assault, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police said.

The 18-year-old male and 17-year-old female were also located and arrested over the initial assault.

The male has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, robbery, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

The female is facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

All three appeared in court Tuesday. The two males were remanded into custody, while the female was released with conditions.