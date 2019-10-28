Weapons call leads to drug, assault charges against three people from Thunder Bay
Replica firearm used in assault, police say
Three people from Thunder Bay are facing charges following an assault involving a replica firearm on the city's south side.
Police said officers were called to a location in the 400 block of McKenzie Street just before 7 a.m. Monday with reports of a disturbance possibly involving a weapon.
Responding officers found an injured 18-year-old male.
An investigation revealed the injured male had been assaulted by an 18-year-old male and 17-year old female. During the altercation, the injured male drew a firearm and pointed it at the other male; the firearm was later determined to be a replica.
Police also found the injured male was in possession of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and items consistent with drug trafficking.
The injured male was charged with drug trafficking, assault, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police said.
The 18-year-old male and 17-year-old female were also located and arrested over the initial assault.
The male has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, robbery, and two counts of assault with a weapon.
The female is facing a charge of assault with a weapon.
All three appeared in court Tuesday. The two males were remanded into custody, while the female was released with conditions.