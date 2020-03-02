Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge man over assault on dog walker

A 46-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly attacking another man who was out walking his dog on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 200 block of Egan Street just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Responding officers found a male victim being treated for injuries by paramedics.

Police learned the victim was walking his dog when he came across three people, all of whom were unknown to him and were drinking in a nearby alley.

The victim asked them to find a different hangout spot, as children frequented that alleyway.

Two of the three left, but the third man became confrontational and threatened to kill the victim's dog, before attacking the victim.

Police located the accused male in the area, and charged him with assault.