Thunder Bay man charged after allegedly breaking into apartment, assaulting occupant

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after an argument led to an assault early Friday morning.

Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Violet Street at about 3:30 a.m., where they learned an altercation had just taken place.

Everyone involved had already left the scene, but officers soon found two people who had been involved. One of them gave police a false name.

Investigation led police to identify the male, and revealed he was a suspect in an assault that had occurred in the same area at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

In the Thursday incident, police said the accused got into an argument with another man. When the argument began to escalate, the victim went inside his apartment.

The accused then forced his way in, and threatened and assaulted the victim.

The accused is charged with assault, breaking and entering, uttering threats, and obstructing police.

He appeared in court on Friday, and was remanded into custody. He's due back in court on Monday.