Alleged assault, theft in Thunder Bay leads to charges for 39-year-old woman

A 39-year-old woman is facing assault and theft charges stemming from two separate incidents that occurred on Thunder Bay's north side this week, police said.

Thunder Bay police were called to the Dollarama store on Memorial Avenue at about 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, after a witness reportedly saw a glass window being smashed and items taken by two individuals.

The suspects were spotted fleeing the area, and responding officers found them nearby and arrested them.

A 36-year-old man was charged with breaking and entering and theft, and released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

The woman was charged with breaking and entering, theft, and breach of probation.

While she was in custody, she was also charged with assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation, in connection with an alleged incident on Aug. 6.

In that incident, police said they were called to a location on Fort William Road in the Intercity area at about 5:30 p.m. with reports of an assault.

Responding officers located a 35-year-old man, who police said had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital.

The woman appeared in court on Wednesday, and was remanded into custody.