Three people in Thunder Bay, Ont., have been sent to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment after an altercation at a pub in the city's south side.

Police said they attended Newfie's Pub on November 13 just before 1 a.m. after a report of multiple people needing medical attention.

According to a written release issued on Wednesday, an investigation revealed that an argument occurred between two men in the bar.

Two patrons attempted to break it up but in the process were injured along with one of the men involved in the argument.

Police said the other male suspect left prior to their arrival.

A 32-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were all sent to hospital.

Police said they have identified the suspect and are attempting to locate him.

The investigation is ongoing.