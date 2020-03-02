Thunder Bay police charge man, youth for assault and mischief

A 20-year-old man, and 16-year-old male are both facing charges after an incident that occurred early Sunday morning on Thunder Bay's south side, police said.

Officers were called to the Robin's Donuts in the 400 block of Frederica Street West with reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Responding officers located a female victim, who had been assaulted by three people.

The three suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived.

As the victim was being treated for her injuries, officers received a report of a window being broken in the 200 block of Frederica Street West; the description of the suspects matched those of the individuals involved in the assault.

Police searched the area and found two of the accused, who were placed under arrest.

The 20-year-old man is facing charges of assault, mischief under $5,000, and breach of probation.

He appeared in court Sunday and was remanded into custody.

The youth - who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act - has been charged with assault, and mischief under $5,000.