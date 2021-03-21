OPP investigate serious assault in Fort Frances

OPP officers are investigating what they're calling a serious assault in Fort Frances that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

In a media release issued Sunday afternoon, OPP said the incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Scott Street in Fort Frances.

The assault involved a weapon and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. No further details were immediately provided.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.