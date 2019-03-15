Thunder Bay man facing charges after assault, flight from police

A 23-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing numerous charges after an assault in a south-side bar that led to a flight from police and motor vehicle collision.

Police were called to a bar in the 1400 block of Brown Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday with reports of an assault.

Responding officers learned the suspect, who had reportedly been drinking, had already fled. Officers spotted a man matching the suspect's description soon after, however, in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant on Arthur Street.

Investigation revealed that after fleeing the bar, the man was travelling northbound on Brown Street at a high rate of speed when he collided with a pole and a pickup truck.

He then stopped in the McDonald's parking lot, and attempted to flee, but an off-duty officer who had witnessed the incident took him into custody.

Fighting with police, paramedics

When on-duty police arrived, they arrested the man for impaired driving, and then learned the accused had been fighting with paramedics and the off-duty officer.

A search of the accused's vehicle turned up a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The man has been charged with assault, uttering threats, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous driving, impaired driving, and failure to comply with a request for a breath sample.

He appeared in court Monday morning, and was remanded into custody.