Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged after fiery altercation with neighbour

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man is facing an assault charge after a fiery altercation with his neighbour involving a lighter and can of aerosol deodorant, police said.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Pacific Avenue at about 5 p.m. Tuesday with reports of an altercation between the two neighbours.

The victim told police he had knocked on the accused's door to complain about the volume of music being played. The knocks went unanswered.

However, a short time later, the accused knocked on the victim's door. When the victim opened the door, the accused sprayed him with the ignited aerosol deodorant, police said.

The victim suffered burned skin and singed hair on his arm, police said. He did not require medical attention.

The accused has been charged with assault with a weapon. He has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.