Thunder Bay man charged after senior citizen assaulted

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after a senior citizen was assaulted on the city's north side on Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of Nugent and Villa streets just before 7:50 a.m. with reports of a theft from a motor vehicle in progress.

Responding officers learned the accused was seen going through a pick-up truck on Nugent Street about 10 minutes prior, when he was confronted by another individual and told to leave the property.

The accused proceeded on foot to the 200 block of Villa Street, where the accused was asked by a 74-year-old man to leave the property. The accused responded by attacking the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

The accused was located on the corner of Lincoln and Court streets just before 8:10 a.m. and arrested.

After being brought back to police headquarters, the accused lit his own clothing on fire; the fire was quickly extinguished.

The accused has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, possession of incendiary material, and breach of probation.

The accused is also facing charges of arson — disregard for human life and arson — damage to property.

He appeared in court on Monday and was remanded into custody.