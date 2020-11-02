Two injured, two others arrested after alleged assault

Two men were taken to hospital, and two others are in custody after an alleged afternoon assault in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay police said they received a 911 call from a concerned citizen on Sunday, who saw two men walking in the city's Northwood area who appeared to be covered in a significant amount of blood. An off-duty officer saw the pair enter a Limbrick Street apartment.

Officers responded to the apartment and found the two were not injured and the blood came from two other men, who were the victims of an apparent assault.

A police search, which involved the canine unit, found the two injured men on Riverview Drive near the Neebing River. They were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The two men found in the apartment were arrested and taken into custody. They are expected to appear in court on Monday to face several charges, including aggravated assault.