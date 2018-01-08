Thunder Bay police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with serious assault

Thunder Bay police have charged an 18-year-old man over a serious assault that occurred Friday on the city's south side.

The accused, who's from Thunder Bay, is facing a charge of aggravated assault in relation to the incident, which took place just before 3 a.m. in the area of Limbrick Street and Redwood avenue.

Police were called to the scene with reports of an injured male. Responding officers located the victim, who had sustained serious injuries that police said were believed to be the result of an assault.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment, and investigation led police to identify the suspect, who was arrested Friday afternoon.

Police said the accused appeared in court on Saturday, and was remanded into custody. He's due back in court on Monday.

Police said the victim and accused are known to each other.