Missing Thunder Bay woman last seen April 14 'located safely,' says Thunder Bay police
Thunder Bay

Katrina Ashopenance was last seen near Syndicate Avenue South

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont,, are thanking the public after safely locating Katrina Ashopenance on Thursday. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public after safely locating a missing woman who was last seen on the city's south side on April 14.

According to a written release on Thursday, Katrina Ashopenance "has been located safely."

No other details were provided.

