Missing Thunder Bay woman last seen April 14 'located safely,' says Thunder Bay police
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public after safely locating a missing woman who was last seen on the city's south side on April 14.
Katrina Ashopenance was last seen near Syndicate Avenue South
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public after safely locating a missing woman who was last seen on the city's south side on April 14.
According to a written release on Thursday, Katrina Ashopenance "has been located safely."
No other details were provided.