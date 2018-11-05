Missing 12-year-old-girl found, say Thunder Bay police
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say 12-year-old Ashlyn Kamenawatamin has been found after she was last seen during the afternoon of Nov. 3.
Police say Ashlyn Kamenawatamin was found on Monday
In a written release Sunday, police asked for the public's help in locating the girl.
On Monday, police said Kamenawatamin had been located.