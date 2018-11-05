Skip to Main Content
Missing 12-year-old-girl found, say Thunder Bay police

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say 12-year-old Ashlyn Kamenawatamin has been found after she was last seen during the afternoon of Nov. 3.

Police say Ashlyn Kamenawatamin was found on Monday

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they located 12-year-old Ashlyn Kamenawatamin. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

In a written release Sunday, police asked for the public's help in locating the girl.

On Monday, police said Kamenawatamin had been located.

