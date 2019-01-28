Woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2019 Thunder Bay death to be sentenced in June

A woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of Tanya Andy is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Ashley Potson entered a guilty plea in October.

Potson was 32 when the body of Andy, 37, was found in March 2019 on a bike path in the County Fair area.

During a court proceeding last week, Potson was remanded to June 7, court documents show.

Patrick Menson was also initially charged with manslaughter in Andy's death.

The charge was withdrawn in December.