Woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2019 Thunder Bay death to be sentenced in June
A woman who pleaded guilty in October to a charge of manslaughter in the 2019 death of Tanya Andy is set to be sentenced in June.
Tanya Andy's body was found on a bike path in the County Fair area
A woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of Tanya Andy is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
Ashley Potson entered a guilty plea in October.
Potson was 32 when the body of Andy, 37, was found in March 2019 on a bike path in the County Fair area.
During a court proceeding last week, Potson was remanded to June 7, court documents show.
Patrick Menson was also initially charged with manslaughter in Andy's death.
The charge was withdrawn in December.